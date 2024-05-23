Canadian Bianca Andreescu to make her return to French Open; Gabriel Diallo qualifies

Open this photo in gallery: Bianca Andreescu hits a return during a match against Camila Giorgi during the National Bank Open, in Montreal, on Aug. 8, 2023.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu will make her anticipated return to action at the French Open.

Andreescu was in Thursday’s official draw for the clay-court Grand Slam event and will face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo. The 23-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn’t played since August after injuring her back at the women’s National Bank Open in Montreal.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion had her best career performance at Roland-Garros last year when she reached the third round.

The other Canadians in the main draw are Leylah Fernandez from Laval, Que., on the women’s side, and Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo, both from Montreal, along with Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., on the men’s side.

The 22-year-old Diallo advanced to his first career Grand Slam main draw with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Switzerland’s Alexander Ritschard on Thursday in the final round of men’s qualifying.

Nineteen-year-old Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont. can advance to her first Grand Slam main draw when she faces Ukraine’s Yuliia Starodubtseva on Friday in the final round of the women’s qualifying tournament.