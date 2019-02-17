 Skip to main content

Canadian Brayden Schnur falls to Reilly Opelka in New York Open final

Canadian Brayden Schnur falls to Reilly Opelka in New York Open final

Uniondale, N.Y.
The Canadian Press
Brayden Schnur’s improbable run at the New York Open has fallen one victory short of a championship.

The Canadian tennis player lost 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7) to American Reilly Opelka in the final of the ATP Tour 250 event on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Schnur, who had not won a tour level match before this week, triumphed in four matches in the main draw after qualifying for the event with another two victories.

In this 2018 file photo, Brayden Schnur of Canada hits a shot during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Schnur, of Pickering, Ont., is projected to move up to around No. 107 in the rankings on Monday after starting the week at No. 154.

Schnur fought off two match point in the second set en route to winning the tiebreak against the 89th-ranked Opelka, but could not pull off his fourth three-set win in a row.

Schnur’s result in New York earned him an automatic entry into the Delray Beach Open, another ATP Tour 250 event, starting Monday in Florida. He’ll face France’s Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

The runner-up result continues a string of solid play from Schnur, who reached the quarter-finals at his past two Challenger events after advancing to the final at another Challenger in Newport Beach, Calif.

