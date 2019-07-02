 Skip to main content

Tennis Canadian Brayden Schnur loses Wimbledon opener to Marcos Baghdatis

WIMBLEDON, England
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Brayden Schnur has lost his Grand Slam tennis debut.

The native of Pickering, Ont., lost 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyrpus in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The 112th-ranked Schnur, 23, got into the main draw as a lucky loser after dropping his final qualifying match.

The 135th-ranked Baghdatis, 34, is set to retire after Wimbledon. He is a former top-10 player.

Baghdatis had the big edge in first-serve points, winning 82 per cent of his as compared to 62 per cent for Schnur.

The Canadian made 35 unforced errors, 15 more than Baghdatis.

No. 29 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play his first-round match later Tuesday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., the lone Canadian in the women’s draw, also had her first-round match later Tuesday.

No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal are expected to play second-round matches on Wednesday.

