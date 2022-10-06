Denis Shapovalov reacts after a point against Rio Noguchi during a Japan Open match on Oct. 6.YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japanese qualifier Rio Noguchi on Thursday.

Shapovalov, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, had his serve working in a dominating display at Ariake Coliseum.

The 23-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native did not face a break point and won 81 per cent of his first serve points in a match that lasted just 57 minutes.

“I’m definitely happy to be in the quarters here,” Shapovalov said. “I always feel like I bring out some good tennis late in the year, and I’m very happy that’s the case again. Hopefully I can keep rolling with it.”

Shapovalov, the No. 7 seed, will face the ninth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia in the quarter-final Coric delivered 10 aces in his 7-5. 6-2 victory over American Brandon Nakashima on Thursday.

“He’s a tricky player for sure,” Shapovalov said of Coric. “I’ve struggled with him in the past. He’s been playing some great tennis this season. It’s going to be a tough match.”

Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) Thursday to reach the quarter-finals at the Japan Open.

The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.

“That was the first time that I was able to do that,” Kecmanovic said. “I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment.”

Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarter-final appearance this year.

With files from The Canadian Press.