Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to third round at Citi Open

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the third round of the Citi Open tennis tournament with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Russia’s Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.
Shapovalov, seeded ninth in Washington, flirted with disaster for much of the match, dropping the first set and falling behind 4-1 in the third before rallying to win in two hours.
The teenager from Richmond Hill, Ont., had 15 aces to Medvedev’s two, and converted four of his 10 break point opportunities.
Shapovalov was only accurate on 60 per cent of his first serves, but when they were good he scored on 87 per cent of them.
Medvedev, who converted two of his eight break point opportunities, struggled with accuracy in his service game. Only 50 of his 97 first serves were good, and even when they fell he only won a point 66 per cent of the time.
Shapovalov, ranked 26th in the world, will next face the winner of a match between seventh seed Kei Nishikori of Japan and American qualifier Donald Young.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.