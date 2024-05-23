Canadian Denis Shapovalov falls to Tallon Griekspoor at Geneva Open

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is out of the Geneva Open after falling 6-7 (7) 7-6 (4) 6-3 to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired 10 aces, committed four double faults, and landed 64 per cent of his first serves in a match that finished Thursday after being suspended Wednesday night due to rain.

Griekspoor had five aces, six double faults, and landed 57 per cent of his first serves.

The sixth-seeded Griekspoor will face No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic in a quarterfinal match later Thursday.

Shapovalov will play in the French Open next week.