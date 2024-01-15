Open this photo in gallery: Denis Shapovalov hits a return during an Australian Open match against Jakub Mensik, in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 15.Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Denis Shapovalov’s return to competitive tennis didn’t go as planned Sunday night as the 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was bounced from the Australian Open in straight sets.

Eighteen-year-old qualifier Jakub Mensik of Czechia defeated the Canadian 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in a match that took two hours, 20 minutes to play.

Shapovalov, working his way back from a knee injury, had played only one match since July 9, but declared himself fit and ready to compete in Melbourne.

Mensik finished with 12 aces, including three in a row in the final game of the third set. He had four double faults, 22 unforced errors, was good on 63 per cent of his first serves, and won three return games and 17 serve games.

Shapovalov had 12 aces, seven double faults, 50 unforced errors, was good on 77 per cent of his first serves, he won 13 service games and no games while returning.

Mensik will next play the winner of the match between qualifier Omar Jasika of Australia and ninth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Fellow Canadian Milos Raonic, of Thornhill, Ont., lost in a walkover to Australian Alex de Minaur.

Raonic won the first set 7-6 (6), before de Minaur bounced back to take the second 6-3.

The Aussie was leading 2-0 in the third when Raonic was forced to retire with an injury.

Raonic, a former World No. 3, was playing his 10th tour-level match since returning from a nearly two-year injury layoff.

“I hope Milos has a speedy recovery,” said De Minaur. “It’s not great to see him like this, and he deserves to be healthy and playing the incredible tennis that he has done for so many years. So hopefully he is back in no time.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal is facing Dominic Thiem of Austria in his first match on Monday.