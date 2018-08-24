Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for U.S. Open women’s main draw

At least two more Canadians are going to the main draw at the U.S. Open.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal both won in the final round of the qualifying tournament on Friday to earn spots in the main draw.

They’ll join fellow Canadians Milos Raonic, Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil when the tournament begins on Monday.

Bouchard became the lone Canadian woman to advance to the main draw with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jamie Loeb.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, beat Gerald Melzer of Austria 6-3, 6-0 to book a ticket to the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Bouchard dropped just seven games over three qualifying matches to clinch a sixth consecutive main draw appearance at the final Grand Slam of the season.

She was in control early against her American opponent on Friday, converting three of her four break point opportunities while scoring 31 points to Loeb’s 18.

Bouchard broke Loeb twice more in the second set while not facing any break points herself to complete the comfortable victory.

Auger-Aliassime won 88 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and out-aced Melzer 8-1.

Ranked 116th in the world, Auger-Aliassime raised eyebrows at the Rogers Cup in Toronto earlier this month by advancing to the second round, where he suffered a three-set tiebreak loss against Daniil Medvedev.

Also in men’s U.S. Open qualifying, American Donald Young beat Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Despite the loss, Polansky can still advance to the main draw as a lucky loser after Pablo Cuevas and Jared Donaldson withdrew, opening up a spot in the main draw.

If Polansky gets selected for the spot, he would complete a “lucky loser” calendar slam. He was a lucky loser at 2018’s three previous Grand Slam tournaments.

Raonic was scheduled to play Donaldson, meaning he will now face a qualifier. Shapovalov also faces a qualifier in the first round.

Meanwhile, Francoise Abanda of Montreal lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the final round of qualifying.