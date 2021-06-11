 Skip to main content
Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart quarter-finals

Stuttgart, Germany
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event.

Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris.

The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event of the season after bowing out of the French Open in the opening round.

Auger-Aliassime will face world No. 32 Ugo Humbert of France in the quarter-finals.

Top seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., had his second-round match against Spain’s Feliciano Lopez suspended because of rain.

They’ll play a third set Friday after splitting the first two.

The Canadian Press

