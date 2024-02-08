Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Open 13 Provence tournament on Thursday after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to China’s Zhang Zhizhen.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed from Montreal, fell in one hour 28 minutes.

Zhang, ranked 50th in the world, converted three of four break-point opportunities. He took advantage of a mediocre serving performance by the Canadian, who won 67 per cent of first-serve points and 42 per cent of second-serve points.

The only other Canadian entered in the ATP 250 tournament, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was eliminated in the first round.