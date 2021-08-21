 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tennis

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Cincinnati quarters

Cincinnati
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates his win against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug. 20, 2021 in Cincinnati.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the men’s singles competition at the Western & Southern Open on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime fell to No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 2-6, 7-5, 1-6 in a thrilling quarter-final in Cincinnati that lasted two hours 11 minutes.

The 23-year-old Greek has beaten the Canadian five times in seven encounters.

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 12th in Cincinnati, overcame some physical discomfort and two match points in the middle set to force a decisive third but the Montrealer could not solve Tsitsipas in the end.

After losing the opening set in 34 minutes, the Canadian could be seen wincing in discomfort during a handful of games in the second set.

Down 3-2, Auger-Aliassime requested a medical timeout and lied down on the court while a physiotherapist worked on his lower back.

Auger-Aliassime came out of the medical timeout firing but still fell behind 5-4 to Tsitsipas, who was playing some of his best tennis of the year.

The Canadian overcame two match points in the game before tying the set 5-5. In the next game, he broke Tsitsipas for the first time in the match. He then held serve to take the set.

But the Greek was not rattled after dropping the second set. He broke Auger-Aliassime to go up 3-1 in the third, then again to take a 5-1 lead. He fired an ace on match point – his sixth ace of the encounter – for the victory.

Tsitsipas will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semi-final. Zverev easily defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-1, 6-3 in Friday’s last quarter-final.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Friday, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski advanced to the doubles final with partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil. They defeated Czech tandem Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 3-6, 10-7 in the semi-final.

The duo is vying for a second straight women’s doubles title. Dabrowski and Stefani won the doubles final last week in Montreal.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies