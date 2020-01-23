 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski advances to second round in doubles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski is off to the second round of the women’s doubles draw at the Australian Open.

The Ottawa native and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, the sixth seeds, beat Maria Sakkari of Greece and Alja Tomljanovic of Australia 7-6, 6-4 in the first round on Thursday.

Dabrowski, ranked eighth in the world in doubles, has a new partner in Ostapenko for the opening Grand Slam of the season. She split with previous partner Yifan Xu of China after last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Dabrowski and Xu’s best result at Grand Slam was a runner-up showing at last year’s Wimbledon final.

Dabrowski and Ostapenko will face Americans Asia Muhammad and Sabrina Santamaria in the second round.

Dabrowski also is seeded third in the mixed doubles draw with Finnish partner Henri Kontinen. They open play Friday against Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Kevin Krawietz of Germany.

In singles, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., is the lone Canadian remaining. The No. 32 seed faces No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the third round on Friday.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies