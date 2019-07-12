 Skip to main content

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Xu Yifan reach Wimbledon doubles final

LONDON
The Canadian Press
Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan celebrate during their semi-final match against Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova at Wimbledon on July 12, 2019.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan of China advanced to the Wimbledon women’s doubles final with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over defending champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova on Friday.

The fourth-seeded team of Dabrowski and Xu will face either No. 1 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic or No. 3 seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova in Saturday’s final.

It will be the first women’s doubles appearance in a Grand Slam final for Dabrowski and Xu. Dabrowski has won two Grand Slam titles in mixed doubles.

Dabrowski and Xu dominated the first set before the second-seeded Czech tandem of Krejcikova and Siniakova rallied in the second. The Czechs converted their third set point at 5-3 after a Siniakova volley forced a long error by Dabrowski.

Dabrowski and Xu got off to a strong start in the third set, then overcame three break points to take a 4-1 lead. The duo then held serve and won on the third match point.

