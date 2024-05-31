Canadian Leylah Fernandez downed by Ons Jabeur in French Open third round

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez is out of the French Open after losing 6-4, 7-6 (5) to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the third round Friday.

The eighth-seeded Jabeur hit three aces and won 93 points to 79 for Fernandez en route to taking the match in one hour 53 minutes.

The No. 31 Fernandez of Laval, Que., had five double faults. Fernandez has lost all four of her matches against Jabeur.

Jabeur, who reached the quarterfinal last year, moved on to the fourth round for the fourth time in five years. Fernandez’s career-best result at Roland Garros was a quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

In Canadian men’s third-round action Friday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., takes on No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal meets No. 15 Ben Shelton of the United States.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., is scheduled to face No. 12 seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Saturday.