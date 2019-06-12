 Skip to main content

Canadian Milos Raonic advances to Stuttgart Open quarter-finals with tiebreak win

Canadian Milos Raonic advances to Stuttgart Open quarter-finals with tiebreak win

Stuttgart, Germany
The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic, the runner-up in Stuttgart last year, will face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals.

Canada’s Milos Raonic is off to the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open.

The No. 6 seed from Thornhill, Ont., edged Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) in second-round action of the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event on Wednesday.

It was the second third-set tiebreak win in a row for Raonic, who beat Australian qualifier Alexei Popyrin in the first round.

The hard-hitting Raonic outaced the 79th-ranked Tsonga 24-15. The Canadian saved all four of Tsonga’s four breakpoint chances.

Raonic, the runner-up in Stuttgart last year, will face Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics in the quarter-finals.

The 52nd-ranked Fucsovics upset No. 4 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday.

Raonic is playing for the first time since suffering a right knee injury in late March.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, will meet France’s Gilles Simon in a second-round match on Thursday.

