 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of French Open

Canadian Milos Raonic pulls out of French Open

PARIS
The Associated Press

Milos Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, has withdrawn from the French Open a week before the clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins.

Raonic said on Twitter on Sunday that he needs “to continue working hard to put myself in the best position when I step out on the court.”

He hasn’t played since a straight-set loss to fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov at Madrid on May 10. Shapovalov will overtake Raonic in the rankings as Canada’s top tennis player for the first time on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Raonic is ranked No. 22 this week. His career high is No. 3.

The French Open begins May 27.

Raonic intends to return during the grass-court portion of the season. Wimbledon, where he lost in the 2016 final to Andy Murray, starts July 2.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.