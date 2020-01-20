 Skip to main content

Tennis

Canadian Milos Raonic wins suspended match to begin play at Australian Open

Melbourne, Australia
The Canadian Press
Milos Raonic plays a forehand during his first round match against Radu Albot at the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 20, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Canada’s Milos Raonic won his first match since October on Tuesday, finishing off a suspended opening-round contest at the Australian Open.

The 32nd-seeded Raonic beat Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., was one game away from winning the match on Monday when rain washed out play for the rest of the day.

The 29-year-old Raonic was sidelined by various injuries for large portions of the second half of last year, hurting his ranking (which was a career-best No. 3 in 2016).

Giustino, ranked 150th in the world, was making his Grand Slam debut. He got in after Radu Albot of Moldova dropped out over an injury.

The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam Raonic hasn’t missed at least once since turning pro. He has made the quarter-finals three times, including last year, and the semis once.

Raonic is Canada’s first player to advance this year. Top Canadian male Denis Shapovalov, the No. 13 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., was upset by Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Sunday.

Raonic will play the winner of a match between world No. 36 Cristian Garin of Chile and No. 82 Stefano Travaglia of Italy. Garin led 6-4. 6-3, 1-1 before play was suspended on Monday. They were scheduled to restart play later Tuesday.

Also later Tuesday, No. 20 seed Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal will make his Australian Open main-draw debut against Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil will be the final Canadian man to play his first-round match when he meets Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic.

And Leylah Annie Fernandez, the lone Canadian in the women’s singles draw, is scheduled to square off with American Lauren Davis in a first-round match.

The 17-year-old from Laval, Que., won three matches last week to qualify for her first Grand Slam.

Top Canadian Bianca Andreescu, the reigning U.S. Open champ, withdrew from the Australian Open because of a knee injury.

