 Skip to main content

Tennis Canadian Rebecca Marino heading to second round of French Open qualifying

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadian Rebecca Marino heading to second round of French Open qualifying

Paris, Île-de-France, France
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Rebecca Marino will face Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the second round of qualifying.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Canada’s Rebecca Marino has advanced to the second round of French Open women’s singles qualifying.

The Vancouver native ousted France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round on Wednesday. Players need to win three rounds to secure a spot in the main draw, which starts this weekend.

The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.

Marino will face world No. 135 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the second round of qualifying on Thursday.

On the men’s side, Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., lost 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2) to France’s Alexandre Muller in a second-round qualifying match.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., have spots in the women’s main draw, while Thornhill’s Milos Raonic, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are in the men’s main draw.

The draw will take place on Thursday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter