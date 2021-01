Canadian Rebecca Marino qualifies for Australian Open after third-straight win

Open this photo in gallery Rebecca Marino hits a forehand against Caroline Dolehide during a qualifying match at Melbourne Park on Jan. 8, 2019. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Canada’s Rebecca Marino has qualified for the Australian Open, securing her first berth in a Grand Slam since 2013.

The 30-year-old from Vancouver defeated Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the third and final round of qualifying on Wednesday.

Ranked 312th in the world, Marino hasn’t competed in a Grand Slam since the 2013 Australian Open.

Marino suffered a foot injury in 2019 and hadn’t competed in an official match before this week since July of that year.

Marino also took almost five full years off from the sport from 2013 to 2017.

The Canadian has competed primarily below the WTA Tour level since making her return.

The Australian Open starts Feb. 8.