Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu stuns Caroline Wozniacki in second round of ASB Classic

Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu stuns Caroline Wozniacki in second round of ASB Classic

Auckland, New Zealand
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu of Canada plays a forehand during her second-round match against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 3, 2018.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has recorded a massive tennis upset.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., stunned world No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday.

Andreescu, who had to qualify just to make the season-opening tournament, is ranked No. 152 in the world.

The win over the reigning Australian Open champion sends Andreescu into a match against former world No. 1 Venus Williams in the quarterfinals.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it right now. I’ve dreamed of playing on this stage against top players and now I’m here,” Andreescu said on-court after the match.

“I’ve had a couple of back issues the past couple of months. I just fought until the end.”

