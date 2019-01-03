Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu stuns Caroline Wozniacki in second round of ASB Classic

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu has recorded a massive tennis upset.
The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., stunned world No. 3 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the ASB Classic on Thursday.
Andreescu, who had to qualify just to make the season-opening tournament, is ranked No. 152 in the world.
The win over the reigning Australian Open champion sends Andreescu into a match against former world No. 1 Venus Williams in the quarterfinals.
“Honestly, I can’t believe it right now. I’ve dreamed of playing on this stage against top players and now I’m here,” Andreescu said on-court after the match.
“I’ve had a couple of back issues the past couple of months. I just fought until the end.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.