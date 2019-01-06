Canadian teen Bianci Andreescu comes close to winning her first singles title, Bouchard takes first doubles crown

Open this photo in gallery Julia Goerges of Germany and runner-up Bianca Andreescu of Canada, right, pose with their trophies after their singles final at the ASB Classic tennis tournament in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday. Chris Symes/The Associated Press

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu’s fairy tale run at the Auckland Classic came within less than a handful of points of capturing her first WTA title on Sunday.

But a lower back problem, which forced her to take an injury timeout, and a strong recovery by defending champion Julia Goerges, who rallied from the brink of defeat, resulted in a heart-breaking 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 loss for the young woman from Mississauga, Ont.

Goerges, the No. 2 seed from Germany, secured victory on her third championship point when her exhausted opponent netted a backhand after an hour and 45 minutes on court.

Qualifier Andreescu, ranked No. 152 in the world before the tournament began, had beaten former world No. 1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki on her way to the final, but simply ran out of steam as Goerges battled back.

Andreescu won the first set and led 5-4 in the second set – leaving her only four points from title – before Goerges began her comeback.

The match started well for Andreescu, who took the first set in only 30 minutes, unsettling Goerges with the same aggressive return game and mix of strokes which had derailed her earlier opponents.

But the tide changed late in the second set as Goerges began to put more first serves in play and gain more depth with her ground strokes, forcing the Canadian onto the defensive.

Georges clinched the second set in 45 minutes with a pivotal break in the 11th game, then took the deciding third set in only 23 minutes as Andreescu tired in her eighth match at the tournament. Goerges broke Andreescu in the first, fifth and seventh games to clinch her seventh WTA Tour singles title.

“Bianca gave me a hard time today and I’m sure we’re going to hear a lot more about her,” the world No. 14 said after winning seventh career title. “I used my experience today and really went for it in the important moments.”

Andreescu returned brilliantly despite struggling with a lower back problem that forced her to take an injury timeout.

“My body is honestly a mess,” the 18-year-old said.

“At 5-4 in the second set, it was really hard for me to stay in the moment, I was like ‘I’m one game away from winning the tournament’, but Julia dominated at that point and started going for her shots.”

Goerges ousted Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., earlier in the week on her way back to the championship match. Andreescu, meanwhile, won seven straight matches including three qualifiers just to face the 30-year-old German in the final.

Earlier in the day, Bouchard captured her first career doubles title alongside American partner Sofia Kenin.

The duo beat Taylor Townsend and Paige Mary Hourigan 1-6, 6-1, 10-7 in the women’s championship match.

The US$250,000 WTA Tour event is a warmup for the first Grand Slam of the season.