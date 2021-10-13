Canadian teen Fernandez eliminated in round of 16 at Indian Wells

Open this photo in gallery Leylah Fernandez of Canada hits a backhand return to Shelby Rogers of the U.S. during their Round of 16 match at ATP-WTA Indian Wells tennis tournament on Oct. 12, 2021. Rogers won 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 in Indian Wells, Calif. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s rising tennis star Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to American Shelby Rogers, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

Fernandez showed plenty of fight, saving match point at 5-6 in the third, before ultimately falling short.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a career-best result at the WTA 1000 level for Fernandez, who won her first WTA title in March at the Monterrey Open.

Canadian teammate Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of women’s singles on Monday.