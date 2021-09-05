 Skip to main content
// //

Tennis

Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez beats Kerber to continue impressive U.S. Open run

New York
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Leylah Fernandez of Canada celebrates match point against Angelique Kerber of Germany during her Women’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Seven at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on Sept. 05, 2021.

Elsa/Getty Images

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez’s stellar run at the U.S Open continues.

The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s draw with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over 16th-seeded German Angelique Kerber. Fernandez took control of the match in the decisive third set by twice breaking Kerber, a former world No. 1, for a commanding 5-2 advantage.

The Canadian, who recorded five service breaks in nine chances, then held serve to clinch the victory.

Later on Sunday night, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime faces American Frances Tiafoe in a men’s fourth-round match.

Fernandez reached the fourth round with a stunning upset win over No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka. She rallied to beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday to advance past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

What’s more the 23-year-old Osaka came in riding a 16-match Grand Slam win streak.

Kerber took a roller-coaster first set that saw both players struggle to hold serve. The German recorded three service breaks in the set while Fernandez registered two while also committing four double faults (to hone for Kerber).

Kerber recorded her fourth service break in the third game of the second set to take a 2-1 advantage. But Fernandez countered with a break of her own to tie the set 4-4 before holding serve to go up 5-4.

Fernandez had a chance for another break leading 6-5, but Kerber rallied to hold serve and force the tie-breaker. Fernandez still pushed the match to a deciding set after winning the tie-breaker 7-5.

Fernandez took a 3-2 lead in the third with her fourth service break of the match. Then after holding her serve for a 4-2 advantage, Fernandez recorded another break to go ahead 5-2.

Fernandez finished the match with three aces (Kerber had none) but also six double faults.

In women’s doubles action, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani outlasted American Shelby Rogers and Croatia’s Petra Martic 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

