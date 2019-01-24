 Skip to main content

Tennis Canadians Andreescu, Bouchard to meet in Challenger quarter-final

Canadians Andreescu, Bouchard to meet in Challenger quarter-final

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
The Canadian Press
Canada’s top two women’s tennis players will square off for the first time on Friday at the Oracle Challenger.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., will face Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga in the quarter-finals after both won third-round matches at the WTA 125K series event on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded Andreescu, 18, downed No. 9 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2. The third-seeded Bouchard, 24, beat No. 16 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-2, 6-2.

Andreescu has had an excellent start to 2019, reaching the final of the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand and then advancing to the second round of the Australian Open after getting through the qualifying portion of the Grand Slam. Ranked 106th in the world, Andreescu’s two biggest wins came on back-to-back days in Auckland against former world No. 1s Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.

Bouchard, ranked 79th, has returned to the top 100 after tumbling down the rankings in recent years. A former world No. 5, Bouchard made it to the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic and the second round of the Australian Open.

In another third-round match at the Oracle Challenger, Toronto’s Katherine Sebov lost 6-1, 6-2 to Nicole Gibbs of the United States.

On the men’s side, No. 16 seed Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., upset No. 3 Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Vancouver’s Felip Peliwo played later on Thursday.

