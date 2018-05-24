Canadians Andreescu, Polansky reach final round of French Open qualifying

Two Canadians are one win away from joining Denis Shapovalov in the main singles draw at the French Open.
Mississauga teen Bianca Andreescu advanced to the final round of women’s qualifying with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria on Thursday.
On the men’s side, No. 14 seed Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont. defeated Serbia’s Pedja Krstin 6-4, 6-2 to move on to the final qualifying round.
Andreescu will face No. 22 seed Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands in the third round of qualifying on Friday, while Polansky will meet unseeded Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia.
Shapovalov, a 19-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., was the lone Canadian to earn a direct berth in the main draw after Milos Raonic withdrew because of injury. Shapovalov is ranked 26th in the world.
The main draw starts Sunday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.