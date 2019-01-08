Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Peter Polansky advance at Australian Open qualifiers

Canadians Peter Polansky and Felix Auger-Aliassime both won in the first round of the qualifying tournament of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, defeated Belgium’s Arthur De Greef 6-2, 7-6 (1) in the qualifiers of the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.
He will play American Christopher Eubanks in the next round.
Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Ernesto Escobedo of the United States 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
He will face Slovenia’s Blaz Rola in the second round of qualifiers.
In the women’s qualifying draw. Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino lost to American Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-2.
