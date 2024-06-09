Skip to main content
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in the French Open final for his third Grand Slam title
Howard Fendrich
Paris
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his men's singles final match against Alexander Zverev on day fifteen of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 9.ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz came back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday and win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who grew up watching countryman Rafael Nadal win trophy after trophy at Roland Garros – a record 14 in all – and now has eclipsed Nadal to become the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Nadal was about 1 1/2 years older when he did it.

Sunday’s victory – in which he trailed two sets to one, just as he had in the semifinals against Jannik Sinner on Friday – allowed Alcaraz to add the clay-court championship at Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the U.S. Open in 2022 and on grass at Wimbledon in 2023.

Alcaraz is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. The 27-year-old from Germany was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.

