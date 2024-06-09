Carlos Alcaraz defeats Alexander Zverev in the French Open final for his third Grand Slam title

Open this photo in gallery: Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his men's singles final match against Alexander Zverev on day fifteen of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 9.ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Carlos Alcaraz came back to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday and win the French Open for his third Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz is a 21-year-old from Spain who grew up watching countryman Rafael Nadal win trophy after trophy at Roland Garros – a record 14 in all – and now has eclipsed Nadal to become the youngest man to collect major championships on three surfaces. Nadal was about 1 1/2 years older when he did it.

Sunday’s victory – in which he trailed two sets to one, just as he had in the semifinals against Jannik Sinner on Friday – allowed Alcaraz to add the clay-court championship at Roland Garros to his triumphs on hard courts at the U.S. Open in 2022 and on grass at Wimbledon in 2023.

Alcaraz is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals.

Zverev dropped to 0-2 in major title matches. The 27-year-old from Germany was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open after blowing a two-set lead against Dominic Thiem.