Defending champ Damir Dzumhur into St. Petersburg quarter-final

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-final of the St. Petersburg Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday.

The Austrian player’s next opponent will be eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who prevailed against Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4.

Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny retired from tennis after losing 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 to fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Story continues below advertisement

The 36-year-old Youzhny won 10 tour titles and reached a career-high ranking of eighth in 2008.

Defending champion Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia progressed by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4.

Dzumhur landed 70 per cent of his first serves as he set up a meeting with Stan Wawrinka.

Nineteen-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Matteo Berrettini of Italy 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-0. He next plays Martin Klizan.

The Associated Press

Bertens, Minella advance to quarter-final at Korea Open

SEOUL Second-seeded Kiki Bertens advanced to the quarter-final of the rain-hit Korea Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Bertens broke the Slovenian player’s serve at 5-5 in the second set and held in the next game.

Also, Mandy Minella beat Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon 6-4, 6-3. The 20-year-old Hon was trying to make it to the Seoul quarter-final for the second straight year as a qualifier.

Persistent rain throughout the afternoon delayed the start of four second-round matches. A match between two former champions, Agnieszka Radwanska and Irina-Camelia Begu, was suspended late Thursday with Begu leading 6-4, 4-3.

The Associated Press