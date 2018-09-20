Defending champ Damir Dzumhur into St. Petersburg quarter-final

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-final of the St. Petersburg Open with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday.
The Austrian player’s next opponent will be eighth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who prevailed against Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-4.
Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny retired from tennis after losing 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-3 to fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.
The 36-year-old Youzhny won 10 tour titles and reached a career-high ranking of eighth in 2008.
Defending champion Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia progressed by beating Guido Pella 6-4, 6-4.
Dzumhur landed 70 per cent of his first serves as he set up a meeting with Stan Wawrinka.
Nineteen-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov defeated Matteo Berrettini of Italy 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-0. He next plays Martin Klizan.
The Associated Press
Bertens, Minella advance to quarter-final at Korea Open
SEOUL Second-seeded Kiki Bertens advanced to the quarter-final of the rain-hit Korea Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 7-5 on Thursday.
Bertens broke the Slovenian player’s serve at 5-5 in the second set and held in the next game.
Also, Mandy Minella beat Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon 6-4, 6-3. The 20-year-old Hon was trying to make it to the Seoul quarter-final for the second straight year as a qualifier.
Persistent rain throughout the afternoon delayed the start of four second-round matches. A match between two former champions, Agnieszka Radwanska and Irina-Camelia Begu, was suspended late Thursday with Begu leading 6-4, 4-3.
The Associated Press
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.