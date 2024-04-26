Defending champions Alcaraz, Sabalenka win opening matches at Madrid Open

Open this photo in gallery: Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Alexander Shevchenko during a match at the Madrid Open, on April 26.Juan Medina/Reuters

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz showed no sign of being hampered by a nagging arm injury as he eased to victory in his opening match at the Madrid Open on Friday.

The third-ranked Alcaraz brushed aside Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-1 on the outdoor clay inside the Caja Magica in his first match in nearly a month.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka faced tougher resistance in her opening match before beating Magda Linette 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on the women’s side.

Alcaraz was coming off a right arm injury that kept him from playing in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He had said this week that he wasn’t sure whether he could play in Madrid.

“I didn’t know how I would feel on the court, and I had my doubts,” Alcaraz said. “I had started practice this week taking things very easy and slowly picking up the intensity, and I still had doubts swimming in my mind. But today there was none of that. I surprised even myself and I am happy with how good I felt.”

This was Alcaraz’s first match since losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarterfinals nearly one month ago. Madrid is the Spaniard’s first appearance on the European clay court swing – he struggled in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro in February – as he aims to win his first French Open title next month.

The Spaniard said that he would be happy to play “three of four matches” at the ATP 1000 tournament.

Alcaraz, who had a first-round bye, played with a wrapping covering most of his right arm from his wrist up past his elbow.

But he looked pretty much like the same aggressive player who has dominated here for the past two years and given Spanish tennis fans hope that there is life after Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz broke Shevchenko’s serve four times and will next face Thiago Seyboth Wild after the Brazliian beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 6-4.

Eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-4. Rublev’s last win came at Indian Wells in March.

Tommy Paul got past qualifier Lukas Klein 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 in his first clay-court match of the season after missing Monte Carlo due to injury.

Sabalenka’s slow start

The second-ranked Sabalenka struggled with her serve at times against Linette, but the two-time Australian Open winner struck her 10th ace on match point at the Caja Magica in Spain’s capital.

Sabalenka got some help from the net to get a key break and go up 5-3 in the third set when Linette was unable to reach a shot by the Belarusian that clipped the top of the tape.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek won her opening match on Thursday. Sabalenka beat Swiatek in last year’s final in Madrid and also won here in 2021.

Fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3 to take her season-leading win haul to 27 as she seeks her fourth title of 2024.

American Ashlyn Krueger downed Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3, while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva also advance along with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Carolina Garcia, and Jasmine Paolini.