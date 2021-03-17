Denis Shapovalov advances to quarter-finals of Dubai Tennis Championships

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov celebrates during the Men's Single Round of 16 match with Hubert Hurkacz on Day 11 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 17, 2021. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is off to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships after beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won for the first time in three career matches against the 13th-seeded Hurkacz.

Shapovalov won 90 per cent of points (28-of-31) when he got his first serve in and saved the only break point he faced in the third-round match of the ATP Tour 500 event.

The Canadian will face world No. 53 Jeremy Chardy in the quarter-finals after the Frenchman upset No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.