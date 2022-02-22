Canada's Denis Shapovalov shakes hands with Hungary's Marton Fucsovics after winning his first round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships.SUHAIB SALEM/Reuters

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Tuesday.

Shapovalov had eight aces in the match and broke Fucsovics four times on seven chances.

However, the No. 6 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., struggled with his serve at times. He committed six double-faults and posted a 64-per-cent accuracy on his first serves.

Shapovalov evened his career record against Fucsovics at 1-1. It was the first meeting between the two players since Fucsovics eliminated Shapovalov in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Shapovalov will next face Japan’s Taro Daniel, who moved on with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Belgium’s David Goffin. Shapovalov won the only other meeting between the two in the 2019 Australian Open.