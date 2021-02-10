Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime set for all-Canadian showdown at Australian Open

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime set for all-Canadian showdown at Australian Open

MELBOURNE
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov shake hands after their match at the 2019 U.S. Open on Aug. 27, 2019.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been a fan of Denis Shapovalov since he first met him at a national tennis camp in Toronto when both players were under 10 years old.

More than a decade later, the young Canadian stars are set to a renew a friendly rivalry when they meet a few rounds into a major tournament for the first time.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov and 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime will square off in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday. It marks their fourth career match at the top level, but first that doesn’t come in the opening round of a tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I first met him when I was eight,” Auger-Aliassime said after downing Australia’s James Duckworth in straight sets on Wednesday. “They took the best players under 12, and we had ... national camps. I think that’s the first time I met him in Toronto. He was already playing with an adult racquet, one-handed backhand at nine years old.

“I remember it was pretty impressive the first time I saw him. I’m still impressed by what he does.”

The 11th-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., holds a 2-1 edge on Auger-Aliassime at ATP Tour and Grand Slam events, winning at the U.S. Open in 2018 and ’19. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, recorded his win on clay in Madrid in 2019.

Both players are one step away from the round of 16 after making first-round exits at the season’s opening Grand Slam last year.

“For sure excited to play Felix,” Shapovalov said after a straight-sets win over Australia’s Bernard Tomic on Wednesday.

“But for me it’s just like any other match. Just kind of getting ready the same. It’s just the next round for me. Obviously sooner or later, you’re going to run into Canadians in the draw. Canadians never want to play Canadians, but in the end it happens so often that we kind of just treat it the same way.”

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime are joined in the third round by 14th-seeded Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont. Raonic will face world No. 55 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary, with the Canadian holding a 2-0 lifetime edge.

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime’s connection first gained significant attention at the 2017 Rogers Cup. Shapovalov spent some of the tournament in Montreal staying in Auger-Aliassime’s house during an improbable run to the semifinals, highlighted by a win over Rafael Nadal.

“We’re teammates. Whenever we’re together, we have a good time,” Auger-Aliassime said.

“When we share experiences like Davis Cup or ATP Cup last year, we always want the best for the team. Of course, now playing against each other, we’ve played also before in Grand Slams, it’s a big opportunity for both of us. It’s an important match. We’re going to just compete as hard as we can.”

Auger-Aliassime feels the match is good for the sport in Canada.

“It’s not the first time, it’s not the last time we’re going to play,” he said.

Auger-Aliassime and partner Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Shapovalov and partner Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver and Toronto’s Sharon Fichman and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico were slated to play first-round doubles matches on Thursday.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies