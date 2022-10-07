Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Borna Coric during a match at the Japan Open, at Ariake Colosseum, in Tokyo, on Oct. 7.Shuji Kajiyama/The Associated Press

Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open.

The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia’s Borna Coric on Friday.

“I think I played great today,” said Shapovalov. “In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I’m very happy to be back in the semis.”

The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo.

Shapovalov will next face American Taylor Fritz, who advanced to the Japan Open semi-finals after Nick Kyrgios withdrew because of a left knee injury on Friday.

Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, will meet Shapovalov for the fifth time in his career. The Canadian was a winner in four of those matches.

The 23-year-old Fritz was a last-minute arrival in Tokyo, due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“So for sure the rest was nice for him today,” Shapovalov said. “He’s a very difficult opponent. I think it’s going to be a great match for both of us. I think we’re both very exciting to watch and we’ve had some amazing battles in the past, so it’s going to be really fun tennis.”

Frances Tiafoe reached the semi-finals by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4. Tiafoe, who has not dropped a set in Tokyo, will be making his fourth semi-final appearance this season.

“I was moving really well. I hit the ball well from the back of the court,” Tifoe said. “I made it really tough for Miomir today. He played some great tennis. I was lucky enough to get it done in straight sets. Performances like this are big.”

Tiafoe will next take on Kwon Soon-woo. The South Korean defeated Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-0.

Kyrgios’ knee injury also forced him to withdraw from the doubles semi-finals, where he and partner Thanasi Kokkinakis were scheduled to play Mackenzie McDonald and Marcelo Melo.

With files from The Canadian Press.