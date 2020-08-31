 Skip to main content
Denis Shapovalov beats Sebastian Korda to reach second round of U.S. Open

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov reaches for a backhand against Sebastian Korda on day one of the 2020 U.S. Open on Aug. 31, 2020, in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over American qualifier Sebastian Korda on Monday.

Shapovalov, the 12th seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., had to take a medical time out in the third set, but was dominant from that point on.

He finished with 13 aces and 35 winners, though his aggressive style also resulted in 43 unforced errors.

Shapovalov won four of his 14 break point opportunities. He only faced break point twice, saving one of those chances.

The Canadian next faces the winner of a match between American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and South Korean Soonwoo Kwon.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., play their opening men’s singles matches Tuesday. Raonic is coming off a run to the final at the Western & Southern Open last week.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., plays her women’s singles opener Tuesday.

