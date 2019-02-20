Denis Shapovalov bounced in second round at Open 13 Provence tournament

Denis Shapovalov was bounced from the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) loss to Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin.
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had 18 aces and won 81 per cent of first serve points, but he won just 50 per cent of second serve points, committed three double faults and failed to save the only break point he faced.
Kukushkin, ranked 50th in the world, had a more consistent service game, converting 72 per cent of first serve points and 70 per cent of second serve points. He saved both break points he faced and didn’t have a double fault.
Shapovalov, the world No. 25, was seeded fourth at the hardcourt tournament and had a bye in the first round. He reached the quarterfinals last week at an ATP 500 event in the Netherlands.
