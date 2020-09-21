 Skip to main content
Denis Shapovalov breaks into ATP’s top 10 for the first time

The Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov reacts during his semi-final match against Diego Schwartzman at the Italian Open in Rome on Sept. 20, 2020.

CLIVE BRUNSKILL/Reuters

Denis Shapovalov has become just the second Canadian to break into the top-10 of the world men’s tennis rankings.

The ATP Tour confirmed that Shapovalov will move up four spots to No. 10 after Diego Schwartzman, who defeated Shapovalov in the Italian Open semifinals on Sunday, lost to Novak Djokovic in Monday’s final.

Shapovalov has enjoyed an excellent run since the ATP returned to action following a months-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic that includes a quarterfinal appearance at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

The 21-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., joins Milos Raonic as the only Canadians to reach the ATP top 10.

Raonic first reached the milestone on Aug. 12, 2013 and reached a career-high No. 3 on Nov. 21, 2016.

The 29-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., is currently ranked 19th.

Follow related topics

