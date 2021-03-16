Denis Shapovalov cruises past Jan-Lennard Struff with straight-sets win in Dubai

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov celebrates a point during his match against Jen-Lennard Struff on March 16, 2021, in Dubai. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won 85 per cent of his first-serve points and saved both break points he faced.

Struff, ranked 39th in the world, has been a nemesis for Shapovalov in recent years. The German had won their previous four matches and leads the lifetime series 4-2.

“I’ve had difficulties with him in the past. For sure, I knew it was going to be a tough match for me,” Shapovalov said. “I feel like any match is a new match. It’s always starting from 0-0. The past really doesn’t mean much.”

Shapovalov, who got a first-round bye, will face No. 13 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the third round. Hurkacz beat Richard Gasquet of France 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the ATP Tour 500 event.

Hurkacz has a 2-0 career record against Shapovalov.

“He’s definitely a very difficult player,” Shapovalov said. “We know each other from way, way back. I think we played junior Australian Open first round the first time. We kind of saw each other going up through the rankings.”

The Canadian said he plans to limit his schedule this year because of COVID-19 rules.

“I definitely don’t want to play too much this year if it’s going to be a bubble,” he said. “It is extremely difficult mentally to be locked up like this. Of course, it’s amazing to play.

“But as the weeks go on, you kind of lose that passion for tennis and a lot of players are struggling with that. We’re trying to take that approach of kind of to minimize that as much as possible and just enjoying every match that I do go out and play this year.”