Tennis

Denis Shapovalov defeats Spanish qualifier to reach third round of Italian Open

ROME
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Denis Shapovalov celebrates a point during his match against Pedro Martinez at the Italian Open in Rome on Sept. 17, 2020.

Alfredo Falcone/The Associated Press

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the third round of the Italian Open.

The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov will face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy and unseeded Ugo Humbert of France in the round of 16.

Shapovalov is coming off a run to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open, the best showing by a Canadian male in the history of the New York Grand Slam.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., squared off with Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic later Thursday.

