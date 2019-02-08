Denis Shapovalov eliminated in Montpellier quarterfinals by Pierre-Hugues Hebert

Canadian Denis Shapovalov was ousted in the quarterfinals of the Open Sud de France tennis tournament, falling 7-5, 7-6 (4) to France’s Pierre-Hugues Hebert on Friday.
Hebert, seeded seventh in Montpellier, used an accurate serve to his advantage, winning 84 per cent of his first service points and 62 per cent on second serve. He broke Shapovalov twice while only losing one break point. Both players had four aces.
Shapovalov, ranked No. 25 in the world, was the tournament’s third seed and was coming off a second-round win over Spain’s Marcel Granollers on Thursday.
Hebert will face Czech veteran Tomas Berdych in Saturday’s semifinals.
