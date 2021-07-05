 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov heads to Wimbledon quarter-finals after defeating Roberto Bautista Agut

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Canada's Denis Shapovalov celebrates after defeating Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the men's singles fourth-round match on day seven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, U.K., on July 5, 2021.

Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Denis Shapovalov blasted into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Monday with a straight-sets victory over higher-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Canadian has now gone farther at Wimbledon than ever, and his performance so far demonstrates that he could carry on much longer.

“I played some really high-level tennis today,” he said after the match. “I played really, really flawless and was super happy with myself.”

After easily handling British legend Andy Murray in straight sets on Friday – 6-4 6-2 6-2 – in two hours and 17 minutes, Shapovalov made even-quicker work of Bautista Agut, defeating the Spaniard 6-1 6-3 7-5 in two hours and seven minutes.

Shapovalov, 22, came out swinging from the start on Monday and broke Bautista Agut’s serve in the first game. He never let up and took the first set 6-1 in just 35 minutes, firing four aces and winning points on his first serve 85 per cent of the time. The second set went much the same and even when Bautista Agut showed signs of resistance in the third set, Shapovalov quickly closed him down and ended the match with three aces in the final game.

Shapovalov hit 15 aces in total and his serve topped out at 210 kilometres per hour, nearly 20 kph faster than Bautista Agut. The Canadian also finished with 52 winners compared to 14 for Bautista Agut.

“Well, I played against a very good version of Denis,” the Spaniard said afterward. “I think he played great. He was hitting so hard.”

Turning aside Bautista Agut was no mean feat for Shapovalov. The 33-year-old is ranked 10th in the world, two spots ahead of Shapovalov. He’s a Wimbledon veteran, having reached the semi-finals in 2019. The two had never faced each other before and pundits had been predicting a lengthy battle.

Wimbledon: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur a tennis trailblazer for Arab women

Shapovalov turns in vintage display to run Murray ragged at Wimbledon

Shapovalov is showing poise and confidence that he lacked in his previous appearances at Wimbledon. Until now, he’d never gone beyond the second round before and the last time he was here, in 2019, he lost his opening match.

“I think I’m just a different, different person, different player,” he said when asked to explain his improvement on grass. “I knew it was going to be a process on this surface the next couple years to really develop my game on it. Obviously, I had great success in the juniors. But it’s a different game in the pros. … I think just mentally, physically, tennis-wise, I’m just a different person than I was two years ago. It’s really not comparable.”

His opponent in the quarter-finals will be 29th-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia, who beat Sebastian Korda of the United States on Monday 3-6 6-4 6-3 5-7 10-8.

“He’s definitely very aggressive,” Shapovalov said of the Russian. “He likes to control the play. It’s actually pretty similar to me. Obviously, we’re two big-hitting players. I think it’s going to be a lot of shot-making. It’s going to be a pretty, like, aggressive game in that match.”

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will try to join Shapovalov in the quarter-finals as well. He plays Germany’s Alexander Zverev on Monday.

