Denis Shapovalov loses Geneva Open final in ninth straight defeat for Canadians in ATP Tour championship matches

Geneva, Switzerland
The Canadian Press
Casper Ruud of Norway, left, holds the trophy after beating Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their men's final match at the ATP 250 Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 22, 2021.

LAURENT GILLIERON/The Associated Press

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov lost to Casper Ruud of Norway in Saturday’s final of the Geneva Open.

The third-seeded Ruud beat the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., by scores of 7-6 (6), 6-4.

While the 22-year-old players knew each other well from facing off in the junior ranks, Saturday was the first time Shapovalov and Ruud had battled at the top level.

Shapovalov advanced after beating qualifier Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-4, 7-5 in semi-final action at the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event on Friday.

Canadians are on a nine-match losing streak in ATP Tour finals and are 1-18 in finals since Milos Raonic won in Brisbane in 2016. The only win in that stretch was Shapovalov in Stockholm in 2019.

Ruud beat Spain’s Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2 in the other Geneva semi-final. He leads all players on clay with 32 wins since start of 2020.

Ruud continues to ride a wave of momentum, having reached the semi-finals at his past three events, and quarter-finals in two tournament before that. He beat Spain’s Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2 in the other Geneva semi-final.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

