Denis Shapovalov loses to Diego Schwartzman in Italian Open semi-finals

Canadian Denis Shapovalov’s steady run at the Italian Open ended Sunday with a semi-final loss to Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.
The No. 8-seeded Schwartzman beat Shapovalov 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) to advance to Monday’s finals, where he’ll play world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
Shapovalov, the No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., has had a string of good results over the last two weeks, including his first quarter-final appearance at a Grand Slam at the U.S. Open last week.
The 21-year-old Shapovalov was looking to get into the final of a Masters 1000 tournament for just the second time in his career. He made the finals of the Paris Masters last November before losing to Djokovic.
Sunday’s match was the first between Shapovalov and Schwartzman, a 28-year-old who opened the week ranked one below the Canadian at No. 15.
Schwartzman needed a thrilling tiebreak to earn the win following a third set that saw each player break the other’s serve three times. The Argentine went up 5-4 in the tiebreak before earning two mini breaks for the victory.
Shapovalov had 10 aces to Schwartzman’s zero but also double faulted eight times.
Earlier Sunday, Djokovic advanced to the finals in an eventful win against Casper Ruud.
Exactly two weeks after he was defaulted from the U.S. Open, and a day after he was warned by the chair umpire for breaking his racquet in a fit of rage, Djokovic received an obscenity warning midway through the 7-5, 6-3 win.
The obscenity came in the third game of the second set, by which time Djokovic had a running dialogue with the chair umpire over a series of contested calls.
“I deserved the warning,” Djokovic said. "I didn’t say nice things in my language.
As opposed to his previous two outbursts, this time there were fans in the stands who could clearly hear how Djokovic dealt with his frustration.
With 1,000 spectators allowed in to the Foro Italico for the first time this week, a large proportion of those in attendance were children.
Djokovic improved to 30-1 this year. His only loss came when he was thrown out of the U.S. Open for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball during his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.
In the women’s final, top-seeded Simona Halep will face second-seeded Karolina Plikova, the defending champion.
Halep reached her third Rome final by beating Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to improve her record in tennis' restart to 9-0. Plikova defeated fellow Czech and last year’s French Open finalist Marketa Vondrouova 6-2, 6-4.
Muguruza struggled with her serve and double faulted on the final two points of the 2 hour, 16-minute match.
Halep lost to Elina Svitolina in the 2017 and 2018 finals.
The second-ranked Halep is 13-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by raising another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open due to travel and health concerns.
Plikova dictated play against Vondrouova with her serve, hitting six aces to Vondrouova’s one and saving five of the seven break points she faced.
The French Open starts next weekend.
