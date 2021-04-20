 Skip to main content
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov opens clay-court season with win in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain
The Canadian Press
Denis Shapovalov returns a shot from Ilya Ivashka during the Miami Open on March 27, 2021.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the third round of the Barcelona Open after a 6-3, 7-5 win over France’s Jeremy Chardy on Tuesday.

The seventh-seeded Shapovalov, who got a bye in the first round, was playing his first clay-court match of the season.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won 68 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in, 12 percentage points better than Chardy’s mark.

The Canadian is now 4-0 against the 51st-ranked Chardy lifetime.

Shapovalov could face No. 10 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal in the third round of the ATP Tour 500 event.

Auger-Aliassime meets Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in a second-round match on Wednesday, with the winner earning a date with Shapovalov.

