 Skip to main content

Denis Shapovalov opens Italian open with straights-sets win over Guido Pella

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Denis Shapovalov hits a shot during his first-round match against Guido Pella at the Italian Open on Sept. 15, 2020.

POOL/Reuters

Denis Shapovalov is heading to the second round of the Italian Open.

The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat world No. 37 Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov won 85 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (22 of 26), well above Pella’s 62 per-cent clip (22 of 40).

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov will face world No. 109 Pedro Martinez, a qualifier from Spain, in the second round.

The 21-year-old Shapovalov is coming off a run to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face France’s Adrian Mannarino in a first-round match later Tuesday.

No. 16 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal lost his first-round match to Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Monday.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies