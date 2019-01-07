Denis Shapovalov opens season with first-round loss at ASB Classic

Denis Shapovalov opened his season with a loss on Monday, falling to Joao Sousa 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the ASB Classic.
The seventh-seeded Canadian, who is considered to be a rising star on the ATP Tour, made 78 unforced errors and finished with eight double-faults. Sousa had 46 unforced errors.
“Denis is a great player and I knew he was playing great tennis,” Sousa said. “It was the first match of the year for both of us, which is not easy."
