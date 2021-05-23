Denis Shapovalov pulls out of French Open with shoulder injury

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns the ball to Spain's Rafael Nadal, during their third round match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome on May 13, 2021. The Associated Press

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has withdrawn from the coming French Open tennis tournament owing to a shoulder injury.

He made the announcement Sunday via a Twitter post.

“I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros.”

Story continues below advertisement

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., reached the final of the Geneva Open on Saturday but dropped a 7-6 (6), 6-4 decision to Norway’s Casper Ruud.

The main draw of the second Grand Slam of the season starts May 30.

Shapovalov is the top-ranked Canadian on the ATP Tour at No. 14.