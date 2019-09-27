Denis Shapovalov reaches Chengdu Open semis with win over Egor Gerasimov

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov hits a shot to Egor Gerasimov during their quarter-final match at the Chengdu Open on Sept. 27, 2019. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov is off to the semi-finals of the Chengdu Open.

The No. 8 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a quarter-final on Friday at the ATP Tour 250 event.

It marks Shapovalov’s third semi-final appearance of the year. The world No. 34 can reach his first final of 2019 with a win over 63rd-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Saturday.

“It feels great. I feel like I’m in good form, kind of getting over that jet leg now,” Shapovalov said.

Shapovalov won 85 per cent of points on first serve and notched nine aces against the 98th-ranked Gerasimov.

“It was tough today,” Shapovalov said. “Egor’s a very good player, a very good up-and-coming guy. It was difficult, it’s tough to read his serve and he’s pretty flashy. Tough match, so I’m really happy to get the win and be in another semis.”

Shapovalov, 20, has won eight of his past 10 matches after enduring a rocky stretch following a run to the Miami Open semis in March.

Shapovalov will move up to at least 32nd in the world rankings next week. He could move as high as 25th if he wins the tournament.

The Canadian is the lone seeded player remaining in the draw.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan faces lucky loser Lloyd Harris of South Africa in the other semi-final.