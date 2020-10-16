Denis Shapovalov reaches St. Petersburg semis with win over Stan Wawrinka

Open this photo in gallery Denis Shapovalov celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Stan Wawrinka at the St. Petersburg Open on Oct. 16, 2020. ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters

Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed No. 5 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4, 7-5 in quarterfinal action on Friday at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hard-court event.

Shapovalov was strong on first serve, winning 84 per cent of points when he got it in, well ahead of Wawrinka’s 72 per-cent clip.

The Canadian is now 2-1 lifetime against the Swiss veteran.

Shapovalov will face No. 3 seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals on Saturday. The Russian crushed Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov has a 2-1 edge on Rublev in the lifetime series.

No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in a quarterfinal later Friday.

The other quarterfinal featured No. 7 seed Borna Coric of Croatia against American Reilly Opelka.