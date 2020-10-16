 Skip to main content
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov reaches St. Petersburg semis with win over Stan Wawrinka

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Denis Shapovalov celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Stan Wawrinka at the St. Petersburg Open on Oct. 16, 2020.

ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters

Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed No. 5 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4, 7-5 in quarterfinal action on Friday at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hard-court event.

Shapovalov was strong on first serve, winning 84 per cent of points when he got it in, well ahead of Wawrinka’s 72 per-cent clip.

The Canadian is now 2-1 lifetime against the Swiss veteran.

Shapovalov will face No. 3 seed Andrey Rublev in the semifinals on Saturday. The Russian crushed Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Shapovalov has a 2-1 edge on Rublev in the lifetime series.

No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia in a quarterfinal later Friday.

The other quarterfinal featured No. 7 seed Borna Coric of Croatia against American Reilly Opelka.

