Tennis Denis Shapovalov reaches Winston-Salem Open semi-finals, as Steven Diez falls just short of qualifying for U.S. Open

Denis Shapovalov reaches Winston-Salem Open semi-finals, as Steven Diez falls just short of qualifying for U.S. Open

The Canadian Press
Shapovalov, ranked 38th in the world, had 10 aces, compared to just one for world No. 47 Rublev.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov is off to the semi-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., downed Russia’s Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a quarter-final played Friday after a rainout on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 event.

It was the third win in a row for Shapovalov, his longest streak since reaching the semi-finals at the Miami Open in March.

The dry spell since then saw Shapovalov’s ranking tumble from a career-high of No. 20. His record entering the week was an inconsistent 17-18 in 2019.

The tournament serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open, which starts Monday in New York.

In New York, Steven Diez of Toronto has come up short in his bid to reach his first ever Grand Slam main draw.

South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo defeated Diez 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 Friday in the final round of qualifying for the U.S. Open.

With no Canadians entering the main draw through qualifying, the nation’s contingent in the tournament’s main draw remains five, which ties a Grand Slam record.

Five Canadian men played this year at Wimbledon, at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 1990 Australian Open.

Montreal teen Félix Auger-Aliassime will take on 20-year-old Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in the U.S. Open first round for the second year in a row. Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., are also entered into the main draw based on their world ranking.

