 Skip to main content

Tennis

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Denis Shapovalov rolls into semi-finals at Stockholm Open

Stockholm
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
From October 19-21, The Globe and Mail is offering complimentary access to all our election, news and business coverage. Learn more
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Denis Shapovalov is heading to the semi-finals at the Stockholm Open.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov crushed German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-0, 6-3 in quarter-final action at the ATP Tour 250 event on Friday.

The 20-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished off Stebe in just under 49 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I played amazing today,” Shapovalov said. “I really don’t think there’s much I could make better. I’m really happy with my performance and hopefully I can keep this up.”

The Canadian won 21 of 22 points when he got his first serve in, good for a 95 per-cent clip. Stebe, ranked 213th in the world, was only at 57 per cent (13-of-23) in the same stat.

Shapovalov, ranked 34th in the world, never faced a break point. He has won 12 of his past 17 matches and could move up to as high as 26th in the world if he captures his first career ATP Tour title this week.

Shapovalov will face lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan in the semis. Sugita, the world No. 129, edged Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the final quarterfinal.

Shapovalov won his only match against Sugita, prevailing in a third-set tiebreak in Basel, Switzerland in 2017.

The other semi pits No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter