Denis Shapovalov rolls into semi-finals at Stockholm Open

Denis Shapovalov is heading to the semi-finals at the Stockholm Open.
The fourth-seeded Shapovalov crushed German qualifier Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-0, 6-3 in quarter-final action at the ATP Tour 250 event on Friday.
The 20-year-old Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., finished off Stebe in just under 49 minutes.
“I played amazing today,” Shapovalov said. “I really don’t think there’s much I could make better. I’m really happy with my performance and hopefully I can keep this up.”
The Canadian won 21 of 22 points when he got his first serve in, good for a 95 per-cent clip. Stebe, ranked 213th in the world, was only at 57 per cent (13-of-23) in the same stat.
Shapovalov, ranked 34th in the world, never faced a break point. He has won 12 of his past 17 matches and could move up to as high as 26th in the world if he captures his first career ATP Tour title this week.
Shapovalov will face lucky loser Yuichi Sugita of Japan in the semis. Sugita, the world No. 129, edged Serbia’s Janko Tipsarevic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) in the final quarterfinal.
Shapovalov won his only match against Sugita, prevailing in a third-set tiebreak in Basel, Switzerland in 2017.
The other semi pits No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic.